Tour America and Cruise Holidays launch Zoom Travel

Tour America, and Cruise Holidays,have announced the launch of it’s new brand Zoom Holidays. In light of the way we are currently living, and doing business, this facility has been set up for our customers so they can continue to interact with our sales team through virtual travel from their homes, ensuring they get to book the best holiday.

Tour America, and Cruise Holidays, has recognised that with these unprecedented times for both staff, and customers, they had to adapt to a new way of planning customer’s holidays. Tour America has always prided itself on the incredible interaction it has between our sales team and our customer. The holidays we provide can sometimes have many elements attached to them, and can be complex and detailed for the customers to organise themselves. We need to spend a lot of time with them, giving them the best advice and options available, and of course the best price.

We have tested Zoom Holidays with a number of customers to date and have had amazing customer feedback. We are able to show them videos, images, quotations, airline choices etc. all on their own screen. The customers like to interact face to face with the sales person and this is our opportunity to show them that they are truly listened too.

Tour America’s commitment to deliver the latest product updates in one convenient installment is why Zoom Holidays was launched. Zoom Holidays is now available, full details can be found on our www.touramerica.ie or www.cruiseholidays.ie.

Founded in 1995 Tour America is the number one leader in travel to the USA, Mexico, Canada and Cruises Worldwide in Ireland. Tour America is very proud to be an Irish owned company, our mission statement is very simple to have a raving fan club. Tour America and Zoom Holidays are registered names in Europe and are fully licensed and bonded, which means clients funds are always protected.