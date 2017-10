Tour America Hosts Top Suppliers in Dublin

Managing Director Mary McKenna and her team hosted some 40 top suppliers to Tour America to dinner in Dublin’s Ely Bar and Brasserie before the company’s annual consumer show at the Red Cow Hotel.

Welcoming their guests were the Tour America team of Mary McKenna (centre), Polly Bond, Veronica Flood, Linda Ryan, Liz Wright, Leslie Marshall, and Lisa Doorley.