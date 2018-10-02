News

Tour America an Ongoing Success Story

The Tour America success story continues and, after 23 years of inspirational leadership, Mary McKenna still exudes an amazing approach to the travel industry. She is responsive to industry, economic and lifestyle changes, and this translates into increased sales and turnover.

Liz Wright and Polly Bond, Tour America, welcome Liana Konchal and Megan Allen, Alamo Rent A Car

Mary’s annual Red Cow Sale Day is a example of her entrepreneurial style and it has grown from strength to strength.

Valerie Murphy and Michael English, Celebrity Cruises, with Jenny Rafter, Aer Lingus

The pre-Red Cow Sale Day dinner had an attendance of many of her suppliers and key staff and this year’s event was another great evening in the Kilkenny Design Shop.

Eileen Sutton, RTE, meets Ivan Beacom, Aer Lingus

Julie Greenhill, Philadelphia CVB, and Kathleen Maher, Tour America

Fiona Fitzgerald, Visit California, and Linda Ryan, Tour America

