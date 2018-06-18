News

Touring Ireland with The Old Stones

Touring Ireland with The Old Stones

A tour of Ireland can adopt many themes – for example, castles, restaurants, pubs, spas, golf courses. Another way to explore the Irish countryside and see its mysterious past will be made easier from September 2018 when ‘The Old Stones: A Field Guide to the Megalithic Sites of Britain and Ireland by Andy Burnham’ is published by Watkins Publishing.

The iconic standing stones of Ireland and Britain are world renowned for their enduring mystery – intrigue and speculation have flourished around them since recorded history began. While everybody knows about Drombeg (above) and Newgrange in Ireland, or Stonehenge in Britain, there are numerous other sites across these islands, equally as fascinating but much less well known, that await popular discovery.

Newgrange, Boyne Valley, Co Meath

The Old Stones is the most detailed field guide ever published to the prehistoric places of Ireland and Britain, divided by region, featuring 126 sites in Ireland and more than 750 overall (hundreds of which are not covered elsewhere), with over 500 colour photographs. It is packed with articles that will change the way you see these sites, from investigation into how the stones may have been aligned on prominent landscape features, to up-to-the-minute archaeological insights based on computer modelling or sensory techniques.

This is the only book about standing stones created by the whole community of megalith enthusiasts, as represented by the archaeologists, photographers, theorists, and stones aficionados who post on the biggest megalithic website in the world: the Megalithic Portal. It includes unparalleled coverage of Ireland’s Neolithic and Bronze Age sites, from standing stones, circles and henges, to dolmens, barrows and prehistoric settlements. We learn where they are, how to access them, what to look out for, and how to understand what is left on the ground.

With a contemporary design that reflects the cultural status of our megalithic sites, this will be a volume to gift and take out on expeditions. The book will be published on 20th September 2018 in paperback priced at £29.99 and can be ordered from Ireland here

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

United Airlines Marks 20 Years Flying from Dublin Airport

Michael FloodJune 18, 2018
Read More

Sell Three,Sail Free with U by Uniworld

Michael FloodJune 18, 2018
Read More

Galicia Brings Seafood Festival to Cooks Academy in Dublin

Ian BloomfieldJune 18, 2018
Read More

Spanish Tourist Office and Amazing Thailand Entertain at Taste of Dublin

Ian BloomfieldJune 18, 2018
Read More

Stena Line is New Title Sponsor of Dublin Horse Show

Michael FloodJune 18, 2018
Read More

United Celebrates 20 Years Flying from Shannon Airport

Michael FloodJune 18, 2018
Read More

KLM Brings Agents to View Amsterdam Schiphol Hub

Michael FloodJune 18, 2018
Read More

Four Gold, Four Silver Sponsors for 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards

Neil SteedmanJune 18, 2018
Read More

Flexible Autos on the Free Lunch Trail

Michael FloodJune 18, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland