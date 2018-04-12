News

Tourism Ireland Teams Up with Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific will launch its new flight from Hong Kong to Dublin in June. Tourism Ireland in Sydney has teamed up with Cathay Pacific, rolling out a campaign to highlight this new flight option for Australian holidaymakers wishing to visit Ireland in 2018 and 2019.

“We are delighted to partner with Cathay Pacific, to maximise the promotion of its new service from Australia via Hong Kong and help grow tourist numbers to Ireland. As an island destination, the importance of convenient, direct, non-stop flights cannot be overstated – they are absolutely critical to achieving growth in inbound tourism,” said Sofia Hansson, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Australia & New Zealand. “Our aim is to keep the island of Ireland ‘front of mind’ for Australian travellers considering a trip to Europe in 2018 or 2019 and to remind them that it is now easier to get to Ireland, with more flight options than ever before.

 

“In 2017, we welcomed around 208,000 visitors from Australia and New Zealand to the island of Ireland, an increase of +2% on 2017. Tourism Irleand has an extensive programme of promotions under way again this year, to ensure that success continues.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

