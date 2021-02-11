Tourism Ireland Hosts Virtual Northern European Workshop

Twenty-two (22) tourism companies from Ireland are taking part in Tourism Ireland’s virtual Northern European workshop – which kicks off today (11 February).

The workshop is a two-day virtual event, organised by Tourism Ireland to allow the tourism companies from Ireland to connect with more than 50 Northern European tour operators and travel agents, based in the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden – via a series of one-to-one, pre-scheduled video appointments.

The aim is to promote Ireland to these influential Northern European tour operators and travel agents, to position us well for when the time is right to welcome international visitors once again.

Barbara Wood, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Northern Europe, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted that over 50 tour operators and travel agents from across Northern Europe are taking the time to join us, and our partners from Ireland, for our virtual Northern European workshop. The participation of these buyers is a strong indication that interest in visiting Ireland remains high.

“Our message for the Northern European travel professionals is that, when the time is right, we will have everything ready to welcome their clients back to our shores. We’ll be assuring them that tourism companies across the island of Ireland have been implementing all the required new health and safety measures – but will still be ready to deliver a fantastic holiday experience for their clients.”

Tourism companies from Ireland taking part in Tourism Ireland’s virtual Northern European workshop: