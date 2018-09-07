News

Tourism Ireland Leads Sales Mission to Australia and New Zeland

  Tourism Ireland, together with 11 Irish tourism companies, is preparing to undertake a week-long sales mission to Australia and New Zealand at the end of October – to grow tourism from both markets. The organisation held a briefing  in Dublin, for the companies who will participate in the upcoming sales mission.

The sales mission – which takes place 22-28 October – will target hundreds of influential travel agents, tour operators, airlines and travel journalists, through a series of workshops and networking events in the key cities of Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland.

The objective is to engage with travel professionals in the four cities who are currently selling Ireland, or who have strong potential to sell the destination – and to encourage them to extend their Ireland offering, or to include Ireland for the first time, in their future brochures and programmes.

Ireland has seen good growth in visitors from Australia and New Zealand over the past few years, with around 228,000 visiting from both countries in 2017.

Sofia Hansson, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Australia and New Zealand, said: “Our sales mission is a key element of our promotional programme in Australia and New Zealand, as we prepare for 2019. The workshops will give our tourism partners from Ireland a really good platform to inform and influence the travel professionals they meet about what Ireland has to offer and, importantly, encourage them to include the destination in their future brochures and programmes.”

 

Pictured above shows  Alison Deegan, Original Irish Hotels; Simon Mamouney, Deputy Head of Mission in the Australian Embassy in Ireland; and Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, at the briefing for Tourism Ireland’s sales mission to Australia and New Zealand.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

