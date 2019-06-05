Tourism Ireland Teams Up with Porsche

Tourism Ireland in Germany recently teamed up with the famous car manufacturer Porsche to showcase Donegal and the Wild Atlantic Way as a fantastic driving holiday destination..

A team from Porsche captured content – at places such as Horn Head, Fanad Lighthouse, Sheephaven Bay, Glenveagh National Park and Glencolumbkille – for its website and social media platforms. Their itinerary was designed by Fáilte Ireland.

The Porsche crew was joined by two bloggers from Off The Path, a popular German adventure travel blog. The bloggers then travelled on from Donegal to counties Clare, Kerry and Cork – creating stories and posts for the blog, which will be published later this month and reaching an audience of around 925,000. They will also create a suggested Wild Atlantic Way road-trip for their fans and followers.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to collaborate with Porsche, to highlight Donegal’s spectacular scenery,” said Peter Nash, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Central Europe. “We are actively promoting longer-stay holidays and encouraging people to come and discover the Wild Atlantic Way and the island of Ireland by car. Visitors who use a car on holidays tend to stay longer, spend more and are more likely to visit more than one region.

“We were also really pleased to welcome the bloggers from Off the Path. They have a really strong following on their blog and social media, so their visit was a really good opportunity to showcase adventure holidays and the spectacular scenery of the Wild Atlantic Way to a wide audience of prospective German holidaymakers. They’ve been sharing lots of great photos and footage – inspiring their followers and fellow outdoor enthusiasts to come and explore this part of Ireland for themselves.”

Germany is the third-largest source of visitors to the island of Ireland and one of the largest outbound travel markets in the world. 2018 was the eighth consecutive year of growth for Irish tourism from Germany, when we welcomed almost 818,000 German arrivals, delivering almost €500 million to the economy.