Tourism NI Launches ‘A Small Step to a Giant Adventure’ Marketing Campaign

A new Tourism Northern Ireland TV ad went live on 7 September to promote the destination to key Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland visitor segments. The 40-second ad, available to view here, is designed to encourage people to enjoy a staycation at home this autumn and promote a diverse destination that attracts visitors from around the world every year.

An integral part of Tourism NI’s Recovery Campaign, the ad highlights the many ways people can embrace Northern Ireland’s giant spirit through the creative concept of ‘A Small Step to a Giant Adventure’. Backed by the song ‘Let Go’ by Northern Ireland’s house music pioneers, The Japanese Popstars, the ad features a real-life family of five enjoying many of Northern Ireland’s tourist attractions and experiences.

Reminding people about the huge potential for discovery, fun and adventure all over Northern Ireland, the TV ad will run until 18 October and is expected to be seen by around 83% of the adult population in Northern Ireland and 90% in the Republic of Ireland.

Featuring the new ‘Embrace a Giant Spirit’ branding, Tourism NI’s Recovery Campaign was launched at the end of June, with a second phase beginning mid-August. Designed to help tourism businesses as they navigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, its results have already far surpassed previous marketing campaigns.

In addition, Tourism NI increased the level of funding available through a Co-operative Marketing Fund to 75% of participants’ costs, with the application process also extended to encourage businesses to market directly to potential staycationers.

John McGrillen, Chief Executive, Tourism NI, said: “I am delighted to see our new ad rolling out to urge people once again to enjoy a short break at home sometime in the next few months. The autumn period provides a great opportunity for everyone to explore Northern Ireland, where it is possible to take a trip into new adventures, savour exceptional food and drink and enjoy world-class immersive experiences at the same time as supporting an industry vital to our local economy.

“Tourism NI has been working hard to deliver our Recovery Campaign, and I am very encouraged that our work with the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation has yielded record participation from the industry. With 275 businesses taking part against a previous maximum number of 80, we have been able to deliver in excess of £450,000 funding to local businesses via the Co-operative Marketing Fund.

“Covid-19 has had a deep and profound impact on our tourism industry, so as we concentrate our efforts on recovery we want to again press home the message that Northern Ireland really has everything when it comes to enjoying a holiday and that by taking a short break we can all play a part in helping to support the tourism sector.”

In addition to a mix of digital, outdoor, radio, press and television advertising alongside PR and media activity, other strands of Tourism NI’s Recovery Campaign have included promotion of the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme and partnering with national tourist boards across the UK to promote the industry standard and consumer mark, ‘We’re Good to Go’.

This mark shows that businesses are committed to operating safely, including social distancing, following the recommended cleaning processes, and agreeing to undergo spot checks. Developed with the national tourism bodies of England, Scotland and Wales, the standard provides peace of mind to visitors as they explore Northern Ireland.

To explore much more in Northern Ireland, visit discovernorthernireland.com or follow Discover Northern Ireland on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.