News

Tourism Season Gets Autumn Boost as Stockholm-Shannon Service Begins

Tourism Season Gets Autumn Boost as Stockholm-Shannon Service Begins

Tourism providers along the Wild Atlantic Way got another boost with the commencement by Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) of a twice-weekly service to Shannon from Stockholm.

The service is the first ever between Shannon and Sweden’s busiest airport, Stockholm Arlanda Airport, and the first between Shannon and Sweden in over 12 years. It will operate for August and September, concluding on 7th October, and its addition to the schedule is further affirmation of the success of the Wild Atlantic Way and Shannon as the key gateway airport to it.

Mary Considine, Deputy Chief Executive, Shannon Group, said: “This is the fourth new destination added to our schedule this year, adding to two new transatlantic and a Frankfurt service. The common denominator for all these is the Wild Atlantic Way, which has become one of the biggest success stories in tourism globally this decade.

“Today it’s the turn of Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) to launch a twice-weekly Stockholm service, which is largely driven by the demand for the very special and unique tourism product delivered here along the Wild Atlantic Way and the general Shannon catchment. It is also further validation of Shannon as the premier gateway airport for the Wild Atlantic Way.”

Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport, said: “This is a further boost for tourism in this region and the Nordic market, where there is a growing demand for the Irish tourism product. Visitors from there typically look for vibrant night life, top quality food, traditional music, golf, adventure, etc. This is exactly the type of offering on the Wild Atlantic Way and now, at least, we can fly visitors from a part of Europe directly in here rather than them having to travel across the country when they land in Ireland.

“It’s a two-way-street as Stockholm is a magical city to visit and Sweden itself offers so much for tourists. No doubt there will be plenty from this region who will take advantage of that. Ultimately, Tourism Ireland has played a big role in this. It is very active in Sweden and that is a major support to us.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

JAPAN_COVER

Wendy Wu Tours Launches New Japan Collection

Michael FloodAugust 2, 2017
Read More
Silversea Silver Muse

Win €250 Gift Card for Treatwell from Silversea

Michael FloodAugust 2, 2017
Read More
G Adventures - Machu Picchu, Peru

Adventure Holidays is a Fast-Growing Market

Neil SteedmanAugust 1, 2017
Read More
NO FEE PIC PIC JULIEN BEHAL Olympic medallists, Paul and Gary O’Donovan pictured at the launch of FBD’s new travel product on the River Liffey in Dublin. Pic Julien Behal No Fee More info contact Elena Healy elena.healy@ogilvy.com m: +353 (0)86 389 4988 w: http://www.wilsonhartnell.ie/

FBD Now Offers Travel Insurance With 30% Off

Michael FloodAugust 1, 2017
Read More
Qatar Airways A380 Business Class

Qatar Airways Offers Up to 30% Off Business Class Fares

Neil SteedmanAugust 1, 2017
Read More
EyeforTravel Chatbots in Travel

EyeforTravel on Everything You Need to Know About Chatbots in Travel

Michael FloodAugust 1, 2017
Read More
Joonimage3

Young and Connected… Discover Joon from Air France

Michael FloodAugust 1, 2017
Read More
1000x600px GSA Training Dates

Hertz Offers Agent Training Sessions

Michael FloodAugust 1, 2017
Read More
Travel Trade Deals, Irish Travel Trade News, Sarah Slattery

Great Value Travel Deals – 1st August 2017

Sarah SlatteryAugust 1, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland