Tourism Season Gets Autumn Boost as Stockholm-Shannon Service Begins

Tourism providers along the Wild Atlantic Way got another boost with the commencement by Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) of a twice-weekly service to Shannon from Stockholm.

The service is the first ever between Shannon and Sweden’s busiest airport, Stockholm Arlanda Airport, and the first between Shannon and Sweden in over 12 years. It will operate for August and September, concluding on 7th October, and its addition to the schedule is further affirmation of the success of the Wild Atlantic Way and Shannon as the key gateway airport to it.

Mary Considine, Deputy Chief Executive, Shannon Group, said: “This is the fourth new destination added to our schedule this year, adding to two new transatlantic and a Frankfurt service. The common denominator for all these is the Wild Atlantic Way, which has become one of the biggest success stories in tourism globally this decade.

“Today it’s the turn of Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) to launch a twice-weekly Stockholm service, which is largely driven by the demand for the very special and unique tourism product delivered here along the Wild Atlantic Way and the general Shannon catchment. It is also further validation of Shannon as the premier gateway airport for the Wild Atlantic Way.”

Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport, said: “This is a further boost for tourism in this region and the Nordic market, where there is a growing demand for the Irish tourism product. Visitors from there typically look for vibrant night life, top quality food, traditional music, golf, adventure, etc. This is exactly the type of offering on the Wild Atlantic Way and now, at least, we can fly visitors from a part of Europe directly in here rather than them having to travel across the country when they land in Ireland.

“It’s a two-way-street as Stockholm is a magical city to visit and Sweden itself offers so much for tourists. No doubt there will be plenty from this region who will take advantage of that. Ultimately, Tourism Ireland has played a big role in this. It is very active in Sweden and that is a major support to us.”