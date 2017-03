Tourist Visas for Vietnam Now Available Online

Leisure visitors to Vietnam from 40 countries, including Ireland, the UK and Poland, are now able to apply for an electronic visa online. The Tourist eVisa is valid for 30 days, for single entry and costs US$25.00.

The first eVisa holder to enter Vietnam, British national Richard Wilson (above), arrived at Saigon’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on 4th February.

The English-language website for eVisa applications is at: https://www.immigration.gov.vn/