Tourlane Guide to the Most Walkable Cities in the World

This Saturday, 3 October, is World Walking Day with millions of participants taking part in 160 countries and Germany-based online travel agency Tourlane has issued a guide to the world’s top 50 most walkable cities – with Dublin in 27th place.

Tourlane measured the walking distance between the top five attractions in hundreds of cities around the globe. Attractions were selected based on the number of online reviews and the most logical route between the top five was measured. Cities where the total distance exceeded 10 miles were excluded from the top 50.

To see the top 50, visit the results page here.

The top 10 are all in Europe, with the top two in Italy – Florence being deemed the world’s most walkable city, followed by Venice. Washington DC is the most walkable city in the USA.

Twenty-nine destinations in Europe and 14 in North America made the top 50 compared to just two each in Asia and Australasia and one each in the Middle East, Africa, and South America.