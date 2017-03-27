Transavia new flights from Dublin to Munich

Transavia, the low-cost airline of the Air France KLM Group, increases the number of seats from Dublin by +9%, with the opening of a new route, Dublin to Munich, three times a week.

The first flight will be operated on Tuesday 28th March 2017. This new route completes Transavia offer, the route from Dublin to Paris being operated 9 times a week.

Hervé Kozar, CCO at Transavia says: “Our route from Dublin to Paris is a real success. For that reason, Transavia decided to extend its offer out of Dublin. We are very glad to offer scheduled services 3 days a week between Dublin and Munich. It is a pleasure to welcome 189 people on board and offer passengers an attractive price and friendly service. We believe very strongly in this route which has much to offer to both business and leisure passengers.”

From Dublin Airport

Tickets from Dublin to Munich are offered from €39 (depending on availability, one-way, including booking & payment fees) and can be booked via the website: www.transavia.com, Transavia call center (+352 27002728) or travel agents (flights are available in Amadeus, Galileo and Sabre).

Transavia also offers flights from Dublin to Paris 9 times a week with fares starting at €34 (one-way, depending on availability, including booking & payment fees).



