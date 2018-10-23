Travalue.ie Seeks Experienced Travel Consultant

Travalue.ie is looking for an experienced travel consultant who is creative, has pride in their work, loves to travel, and has a proven track record. A generous salary and bonus package is offered.

The job is full-time, five days a week, and involves sales support, marketing and administration work. It is based in the agency’s office in Navan, Co Meath, and the hours are 9.00am to 5.30pm daily with Saturday rosters. The salary is negotiable, depending on your skills and experience.

If you would like to apply, call Martin Skelly, Managing Director, on 046 906 8600 or email martin.skelly@travalue.ie in strict confidence.