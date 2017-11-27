News

Travalue.ie Wins ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Award

Four travel agencies received ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards on Friday night – Travalue.ie (Leinster), Harvey Travel (Munster), Grogan Travel (Connaught) and Oasis Travel (Ulster), with Travalue.ie being declared the overall winner of the 2017 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year award.

The trophy was presented to Martin Skelly, Managing Director, Travalue.ie, by Sarah Slattery, Irish Travel Trade News.

Sarah Slattery, ITTN, introduces the four finalists in the ITTN Travel Agency of the Year competition

This year, Irish travel agencies were invited to self-nominate for these Awards by submitting a brief statement about their promotional activities and innovations during 2017, along with external and internal photos of their agency.

These submissions, and their websites and social media platforms, were then assessed by four judges – Joan Scales, The Irish Times; Sinead Grace, Tourism Ireland; Michael Flood, Editor, ITTN; and Sarah Slattery, ITTN – with the judging panel convened by a non-voting Chairman, Stephen Murray, Grant Thornton.

ITTN Travel Agency of the Year award winners Martin Skelly, Travalue.ie; Frances Grogan, Grogan Travel; Sean Power, Harvey Travel; and Sandra Corkin, Oasis Travel; with Sarah Slattery and Neil Steedman, ITTN

Martin Skelly, Travalue.ie, and his team receive the award from Sarah Slattery

THE FOUR PROVINCE WINNERS

Leinster

TRAVALUE.ie, NAVAN

Travalue.ie

 

Munster

HARVEY TRAVEL, WATERFORD

Harvey Travel

 

Connaught

GROGAN TRAVEL, TUAM

Grogan Travel 2

 

Ulster

OASIS TRAVEL, LISBURN

Oasis Travel 2

