Travel Ban from UK to Ireland extended to 6th January.

The Government has extended the ban on flights from Great Britain to the Republic of Ireland until 6th January 2021, Aer Lingus will not operate flights from Great Britain to the Republic of Ireland in that period.

Aer Lingus is operating flights from the Republic of Ireland to Great Britain in order to facilitate the repatriation of customers to Great Britain and those with connecting flights in Great Britain.

Customers whose flights have been cancelled will be contacted by Aer Lingus directly, and are entitled to a refund, voucher or rerouting at a later date.