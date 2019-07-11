News

Travel Counsellor Emer McDermott Seeks Experienced Travel Consultant

Travel Counsellor Emer McDermott is seeking an experienced Travel Consultant to strengthen her team based in Westport, Co. Mayo. To apply, send an up-to-date CV with cover email, in confidence to: emer.mcdermott@travelcounsellors.com

With over 25 years’ experience in travel, having successfully run McDermott Travel in Westport for 18 years, Emer’s business specialises in a mix of corporate and high-end leisure, cruising, honeymoons and long-haul travel.

Working at the Leeson Enterprise Centre in Westport, you will have a minimum of five years working with corporate travel accounts and/or leisure customers. The role is full-time, working Monday to Friday each week.

Required Skills and Benefits

  • GDS experience, preferably Travelport Smartpoint, but switchover training can be arranged from Amadeus or Worldspan
  • Experienced in the Microsoft suite of products, especially Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
  • Five+ years’ experience in a sales role, either corporate or leisure travel or both
  • Four weeks paid annual leave
  • Travel perks where available
  • Full training in the office systems will be provided
  • Salary is negotiable based on experience
