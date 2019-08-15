Travel Counsellors’ 2020 Conference Set for Druids Glen Hotel

Travel Counsellors Ireland has announced that its annual conference will be held at the Druids Glen Hotel, Co Wicklow, on 26 and 27 March 2020.

The conference at the five-star Wicklow resort will celebrate the travel company’s 15 years of business in Ireland. The event will include top conference speakers, networking, exhibitions with trade partners; along with a black-tie gala awards evening on Friday 27 March.

Cathy Burke, General Manager, Travel Counsellors Ireland, said: “Next year’s conference is particularly special as we will be celebrating 15 years of business in Ireland. Since setting up Travel Counsellors Ireland in 2005 we have always focused on ensuring that the right travel professionals start their businesses with us and deliver exceptional corporate and leisure travel experiences for their customers.

“The conference will acknowledge the hard work of the 78 travel franchisees now operating independently across the country, and we are delighted that the stunning Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort will be hosting this occasion, for what will be our biggest conference to date.”

For anyone interested in finding out more about Travel Counsellors’ Annual Conference, contact Travel Counsellors’ Senior Marketing Executive at melanie.morrissey@travelcounsellors.com