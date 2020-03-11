Travel Counsellors Ireland Annual Conference Postponed

Travel Counsellors Ireland’s 2020 annual conference, due to take place on 26 and 27 March, has been postponed. The 2020 conference will be rescheduled for the Druids Glen Hotel, Co Wicklow, with a new date to be confirmed soon, likely to be September.

The postponement will ensure the 84 Travel Counsellors operating across the country can remain readily available for their customers during the Covid-19 public health situation over the coming weeks. The decision is also to assist Travel Counsellors’ supplier partners due to attend the company’s annual conference, enabling them to continue to focus on their work with Travel Counsellors, mutual customers, and their own clients.