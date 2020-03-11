News

Travel Counsellors Ireland Annual Conference Postponed

Travel Counsellors Ireland Annual Conference Postponed

Travel Counsellors Ireland’s 2020 annual conference, due to take place on 26 and 27 March, has been postponed. The 2020 conference will be rescheduled for the Druids Glen Hotel, Co Wicklow, with a new date to be confirmed soon, likely to be September.

The postponement will ensure the 84 Travel Counsellors operating across the country can remain readily available for their customers during the Covid-19 public health situation over the coming weeks. The decision is also to assist Travel Counsellors’ supplier partners due to attend the company’s annual conference, enabling them to continue to focus on their work with Travel Counsellors, mutual customers, and their own clients.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Croatia Airlines Issues Goodwill Policy for Disruptions Due to Covid-19

Neil SteedmanMarch 10, 2020
Read More

Twenty-One New Air Routes from Five Airports this Summer

Neil SteedmanMarch 10, 2020
Read More

More Flights this Summer from Cork with Air France and KLM

Neil SteedmanMarch 10, 2020
Read More

Fly Air Transat, the World’s Best Leisure Airline, to Canada

Neil SteedmanMarch 10, 2020
Read More

Croatia Airlines to Fly Dublin-Zagreb Three Times Weekly

Neil SteedmanMarch 10, 2020
Read More

Two New Ryanair Services, New Daily Flights with KLM, and Double-Daily Flights with Air France from Cork Airport

Neil SteedmanMarch 10, 2020
Read More

Finnair Updates Covid-19 Rebooking Policy

Michael FloodMarch 10, 2020
Read More

AmaWaterways Announces 25th River Cruise Ship

Michael FloodMarch 10, 2020
Read More

Dusit International Offers Special Rates for Travel Industry

Michael FloodMarch 10, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland