Travel Counsellors Climb Galtymore for Charity

Travel Counsellors Ireland has raised almost €5,000 to date for its partner charity Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind following a climb of Ireland’s highest inland peak, Galtymore. Thirteen Travel Counsellors joined family members in scaling the 918-metre mountain that borders Tipperary and Limerick. The group was led by Cork-based Travel Counsellor and mountaineer Niamh Quinlan.

Cathy Burke, General Manager, Travel Counsellors Ireland, said: “We are delighted to partner with such an important charity like Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind this year. We are sponsoring Reuben, now 18 weeks old, who is in his first year of training, and fundraisers like Galtymore are a fantastic way to raise valuable funds. A huge congratulations to everyone who took part.”

The sponsorship is part of Travel Counsellors’ commitment to making travel more widely accessible, regardless of ability. This includes accessibility travel training for Travel Counsellors around Ireland.

The company will match amounts raised by Travel Counsellors over the year.

