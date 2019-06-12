News

Travel Counsellors’ Conference 2019

Be the first to see the video from the Travel Counsellors Conference 2019 at the 5-star Powerscourt Hotel Resort and Spa, Co Wicklow, with the focus of the two-day conference on the experiences that Travel Counsellors provide to their customers. Video: https://youtu.be/RgbszJx4FKk

Cathy Burke, General Manager, Travel Counsellors Ireland, said: “The conference’s theme, TCX – Travel Counsellors Experience, is very much at the core of what we do every day — putting our customers first, selling travel in a human-to-human way, and creating personal and positive memories for all our clients. We were delighted to have the inspiring Sinéad Burke as our headline speaker, who opened our eyes to the world of accessible travel, talking about her own stories and experiences.”

Networking opportunities and exhibitions with trade partners and suppliers took place across the two days, strengthening Travel Counsellors’ product knowledge and building effective relationships.

The event sponsors included Turkish Airlines, Rental Cars, and Travelport, along with Blue Insurance, Celebrity Cruises, A Tent with a View, MSC Cruises, Melia Hotels International, Holland America Line, Qatar Airways, United Airlines, and Air Canada.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

