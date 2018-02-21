News

Travel Counsellors Events Build Relationships

At Travel Counsellors we are all about building relationships with our Travel Counsellors and, in turn, their relationships with their customers. We encourage, mentor and coach, so that each person builds a personal business that they believe in. Can you imagine having no targets, but goals that you set for yourself without any pressure? Setting your own hours and not having a cap on what you can earn?

 

We believe in the importance of continuous training for our staff and agents and provide them with opportunities to grow personally and professionally. The training is set out according to individual needs, as well as the rapid industry developments, so that our Travel Counsellors are kept up-to-date and have adequate skills to perform well and work efficiently.

We provide access to training and workshops that include training days in locations around Ireland, weekly webinars and conference calls, supplier webinars, and online modules, as well as TCTV – Travel Counsellors’ internal television show with a great variety of live shows, including general updates, directly contracted hotels, and destination information.

Annual Conference

This year, our annual Travel Counsellors Conference will be held in the Powerscourt Hotel & Spa from Thursday 19th to Saturday 21st April.

Our conference is an opportunity to celebrate company success, to network with travel suppliers, and further develop our business skills…and, of course, dance the night away at the renowned black-tie gala dinner. The now famous Pow-Wow will return, where suppliers set up stands and network with Travel Counsellors. It offers a fantastic opportunity for Travel Counsellors to strengthen their product knowledge, learn more about the vast range of suppliers, and discover new products.

TC On Tour

We also meet with our Travel Counsellors twice a year in various locations around the country at ‘TC On Tour’. We provide our Travel Counsellors with training and updates while also facilitating the opportunity for them all to meet and share ideas, stories, and tips.

Above are Travel Counsellors Lorraine Lawless, Rosemary Chawke and Sue Cahill at the Top TC Event in The K Club, Co Kildare.

This spring we are travelling to three locations with Brian McCarthy of Island Marketing and Riviera Travel as our sponsors, showcasing their products to everyone attending.

Discovery Days

Throughout the year Travel Counsellors hold Discovery Days around Ireland – a the perfect opportunity to hear more about what life is like as a Travel Counsellor and to speak to our team about the support we will provide you in all areas of your business.

We also travel to meet interested parties for a confidential one-to-one chat – and these can be arranged at any time. From our world-class training and business coaching, to our marketing and technology, these days provide information on how we enable our Travel Counsellors to be the best in the business.

http://recruitment.travelcounsellors.com/ie/our-world/events/

