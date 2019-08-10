News

Travel Counsellors Ireland Seeks Experienced Travel Executive

Travel Counsellors Ireland Seeks Experienced Travel Executive

Travel Counsellors Ireland is looking for a travel agent with at least five years’ sales experience in either corporate or leisure, or both, and skilled in airfares and GDS systems, to work in its Head Office in Cork as part of the Business Development team. Salary and package are negotiable, depending on experience. To apply, send your up-to-date CV with cover email, in strict confidence, to Cathy Burke, General Manager, at: cathy.burke@travelcounsellors.com

The Role

You will be working at the NSC Campus in Mahon, Cork, alongside the growing Irish Head Office team. This is an opportunity for a team player who has great people skills and a desire to help others and is a full-time role working Monday – Friday. The role will evolve over time, but initially it will be to provide exceptional customer service and be one of the main points of contact for Travel Counsellor franchisees who need support and guidance with day-to-day issues or situations.

Personal skills are as important as technical: you will be a strong lively personality able to work with others with a strong belief in being positive and have a winning attitude. This role requires particular skills in airfares, GDS systems, a sales history in either corporate or leisure, or both, and at least five years’ experience working in a travel agency environment in Ireland.

Tasks

  • Provide help and support to the growing number of Travel Counsellors with the systems used daily, in particular the in-house reservation system
  • An emphasis on understanding airfares, working with ITX, Consol, Group fares – both corporate and leisure
  • Help the Travel Counsellor get bookings across the line, particularly the newest recruits
  • Dealing with queries and communicating effectively with the Travel Counsellors • Problem solving – dealing with system and human errors quickly and efficiently

Skills Needed

  • Proven travel industry experience gained from previous sales role
  • Five years + experience in a sales role, either corporate or leisure travel or both
  • GDS experience is essential – TCI uses Travelport Smartpoint but switchover training can be arranged
  • Experienced in the Microsoft suite of products, especially Word, Excel and Outlook
  • Experience of working with Irish trade partners and airlines along with a clear understanding of their product
  • You will be well organised, a good listener, a clear communicator and be able to build strong relationships
  • High standard of accuracy and attention to detail
  • Experience of training people, particularly with systems, would be welcome but not essential

Benefits

  • 25 days holiday
  • Free parking
  • Travel perks where available
  • Private health allowance
  • Company mobile phone
  • Full training provided of internal systems, company culture and model
  • Travel to the UK head office in Manchester for further training three to four times per year
Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Ryanair Facing Strikes in Ireland, the UK, Spain and Portugal

Michael FloodAugust 9, 2019
Read More

Marek is July Winner of ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer Competition

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2019
Read More

Visit Orlando Launches New Travel Trade Tools

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2019
Read More

SuperBreak and LateRooms Cease Trading

Neil SteedmanAugust 8, 2019
Read More

It’s Party Time with RCI for Five Lucky Travel Agents

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2019
Read More

Emirates Holidays to Extend Product to Irish Travel Trade

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 8th August 2019

Neil SteedmanAugust 8, 2019
Read More

Melanie Joins Travel Counsellors Ireland as Senior Marketing Executive

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2019
Read More

Fiona Fitzgerald Joins ATTS

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland