Travel Counsellors Ireland Seeks Experienced Travel Executive

Travel Counsellors Ireland is looking for a travel agent with at least five years’ sales experience in either corporate or leisure, or both, and skilled in airfares and GDS systems, to work in its Head Office in Cork as part of the Business Development team. Salary and package are negotiable, depending on experience. To apply, send your up-to-date CV with cover email, in strict confidence, to Cathy Burke, General Manager, at: cathy.burke@travelcounsellors.com

The Role

You will be working at the NSC Campus in Mahon, Cork, alongside the growing Irish Head Office team. This is an opportunity for a team player who has great people skills and a desire to help others and is a full-time role working Monday – Friday. The role will evolve over time, but initially it will be to provide exceptional customer service and be one of the main points of contact for Travel Counsellor franchisees who need support and guidance with day-to-day issues or situations.

Personal skills are as important as technical: you will be a strong lively personality able to work with others with a strong belief in being positive and have a winning attitude. This role requires particular skills in airfares, GDS systems, a sales history in either corporate or leisure, or both, and at least five years’ experience working in a travel agency environment in Ireland.

Tasks

Provide help and support to the growing number of Travel Counsellors with the systems used daily, in particular the in-house reservation system

An emphasis on understanding airfares, working with ITX, Consol, Group fares – both corporate and leisure

Help the Travel Counsellor get bookings across the line, particularly the newest recruits

Dealing with queries and communicating effectively with the Travel Counsellors • Problem solving – dealing with system and human errors quickly and efficiently

Skills Needed

Proven travel industry experience gained from previous sales role

Five years + experience in a sales role, either corporate or leisure travel or both

GDS experience is essential – TCI uses Travelport Smartpoint but switchover training can be arranged

Experienced in the Microsoft suite of products, especially Word, Excel and Outlook

Experience of working with Irish trade partners and airlines along with a clear understanding of their product

You will be well organised, a good listener, a clear communicator and be able to build strong relationships

High standard of accuracy and attention to detail

Experience of training people, particularly with systems, would be welcome but not essential

Benefits