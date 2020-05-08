Travel Counsellors Launches Virtual Training Festival to Position for Growth

Travel Counsellors is supporting its leisure and corporate franchise owners with a suite of virtual training materials to boost their businesses as they plan for the future. For the month of May, the company has launched a dedicated training schedule to support its business owners during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company is calling on its business owners to take part in the ‘TC Training Festival’ by subscribing to a bespoke-built, internal digital hub housing six webinars a day to choose from, and tackling themes including technology and tools, sales and marketing, plus product and positioning themselves and their business for the future.

The company’s travel supplier partners have contributed content, with spotlights on destinations airlines and hotel products. In the first two working days of the festival launch over 600 Travel Counsellors around the globe had completed at least one of the training modules.

Jim Eastwood, Travel Counsellors’ Global Sales Director, said: “In spite of the immensely challenging backdrop we all face, Travel Counsellors is recognised as providing a high support, high touch, flexible working environment. That flexibility extends into our comprehensive, award-winning, learning and development platform.

“Our expert training and support has helped our Travel Counsellors navigate this period, and the feedback from our business owners across the globe is that they want to use this time to ensure their business is in the best shape possible for when the world is open for travel again, with many already seeing enquiries and bookings coming through for the end of this year and for 2021 departures.

“We are putting every effort into supporting our people to make the best use of this period by sharpening skills and increasing knowledge though the dedicated training initiatives that we are providing. Using the pledge #IWill, our business owners are taking advantage of the chance to learn something new to support the personal relationships they create with their customers, now and in the future. The message is clear – ‘sharpen skills now to win later’.”

The global training festival is accessible to all of the company’s 1,900 business owners across seven countries, with live webinars produced and available on demand to suit all time zones.

Navan-based Travel Counsellor Katrina McMullan, who launched her new business in October 2019, said: “I have been taking advantage of the training support available to me during this time and have been working my way through all the online course content – from Galileo switchover modules to spotlights on DMC partners and destination guides to marketing in the current climate.

“I know that the more knowledge I have, the better my business will be, and more importantly the better booking and travel experiences I can provide for my customers.”

The TC Training Festival comes after the company has ramped up its internal communication efforts to support its remote-working community, with daily TCTV shows produced by webcam, twice weekly interactive Skype calls and a dedicated TC Support Package, including information on Government support available, as well as hints and tips on how to maintain health and mental wellbeing throughout this time.

Cathy Burke, General Manager, Travel Counsellors Ireland, said: “It has been wonderful to see the Irish and international community pull together to help each other and their customers over recent weeks, and the suite of support platforms we have put in place highlights our focus on taking care of our people at this time. We are keen to support everyone within our global community to do the very best they can to navigate this period and come out of this stronger, by putting every effort into positioning our Travel Counsellors’ businesses for a bright future.”

The TC Training Festival is the latest addition to the company’s continuous learning and development initiatives centred around an in-house training platform, COACH. The COACH digital platform won the 2018 and 2019 Lenny Award for Best Sales Training Programme and is facilitated by the company’s ILM Coaching & Mentoring-qualified training and business development team.