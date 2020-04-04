Travel Counsellors Launches Welfare Fund for Business Owners

Travel Counsellors has launched a welfare fund as an extension of its existing benevolent fund to help business owners suffering financial stress due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their income.

Travel Counsellors’ directors, investors and individual Travel Counsellors and colleagues have all contributed to the fund, which a spokesperson described as “a substantial amount”.

It is part of the TC Support Package to homeworkers, which also includes a dedicated Coronavirus Information Hub, which has been live for over a month, to deliver “factual, verified and trusted information” on the virus’s impact on travel and includes FAQs, the latest airline and cruise updates, supplier policies and booking guides, as well as direct links to the World Health Organisation and country updates from the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

As well as advice on budgeting and finances, the hub points to the opportunities available for individual Travel Counsellors to access UK Government support following the latest announcements on help for the self-employed, as well as lifestyle advice such as hints and tips on how to maintain a positive mindset, and useful resources on home schooling.

There is also specific advice on boosting mental health, daily exercise routines and healthy eating, as well as a reminder to lean on the support of the global Travel Counsellors community.

In addition, Travel Counsellors has increased its digital TCTV programmes to form a schedule of daily shows to keep the company’s business owners and support team colleagues up-to-to date, with show presenters delivering the news via webcam from their home offices.

Steve Byrne, Chief Executive, said: “Our corporate and leisure Travel Counsellor business owners and support team colleagues have been working tirelessly to support their customers over the last few weeks, ensuring they feel completely cared for during what has been a very unsettling period for many.

“The feedback from customers and others that we have helped during this time will ensure we all bounce back. Never has the time for showing care and nurturing personal relationships with customers been more important.

“People will always remember how we made them feel, and we are focussed on supporting all within our community to do the very best they can to navigate these times and come out of this stronger.

“It has been wonderful to see the community pull together to help each other and their customers. There will be businesses boosted and careers saved over the coming weeks by being part of a supportive culture that enables people to come together virtually to support one another, as we look forward to the future and to continuously improving the support we provide to our people through our platform.”