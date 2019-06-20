News

Travel Counsellors’ ‘Name Our TC Puppy’ Winner Meets Sponsored Irish Guide Dogs Puppy

Travel Counsellors’ ‘Name Our TC Puppy’ Winner Meets Sponsored Irish Guide Dogs Puppy

Ahead of Dog Friendly Day Ireland, the winner of Travel Counsellors’ ‘Name Our TC Puppy’ competition, nine-year-old Sam Lawlor, got the chance to meet Travel Counsellors’ sponsored Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind puppy, Reuben. Sam, along with his mother, Kildare-based Travel Counsellor Gail Buckley, and brother, Ben Lawlor (15), met eight-week-old Reuben at the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind headquarters in Cork.

Travel Counsellors, who have partnered with national charity Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, have committed to sponsoring the vital first year of training for the new puppy. The sponsorship is part of Travel Counsellors’ commitment to making travel more widely accessible, regardless of ability. This includes accessibility travel training for Travel Counsellors around Ireland. A ‘Name Our TC Puppy’ competition took place for families of Travel Counsellors, with the ask for suggested ‘R’ names. The winning name, Reuben, was chosen by Sam Lawlor. This week, Reuben completed his puppy evaluation, which assesses the puppy’s character before he goes on to his next phase of training – puppy raising.

Cathy Burke, General Manager, Travel Counsellors Ireland, said: “We are delighted to see our sponsored puppy, Reuben, right on track in his first year of training. This is a very exciting journey to follow and one of utmost importance as Reuben will one day help to improve mobility and increase independence of his future owner, ultimately changing this person’s life.”

Travel Counsellors across Ireland will be raising funds throughout the year to support the puppy during his first year of training. Fundraising events planned include a group climb by Travel Counsellors and their families up Galtymore, which will be led by Cork-based Travel Counsellor and mountaineer Niamh Quinlan on 24 August. Other fundraising events planned by individual Travel Counsellors in the coming months include a fashion show, an Iron Man, and cake sales. Additionally, the company will also match amounts raised by Travel Counsellors.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

2019 ITTN+Emirates Travel Photographer of the Year

Michael FloodJune 20, 2019
Read More

Visiting Japan in Lap of Luxury with Finnair

Fergal McAlindenJune 20, 2019
Read More

World Travel Centre to Appoint Business Travel Consultants

Neil SteedmanJune 20, 2019
Read More

IAG Orders Airbus A321XLRs for Aer Lingus and Iberia

Neil SteedmanJune 20, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 20th June 2019

Neil SteedmanJune 20, 2019
Read More

Azamara Reveals Largest Ever Pre- and Post-Cruise Land Programme

Neil SteedmanJune 20, 2019
Read More

Emirates Commits to Reducing Single Use Plastic

Michael FloodJune 20, 2019
Read More

Amazing Thailand – Pattaya Hotels and Attractions

Michael FloodJune 20, 2019
Read More

Wendy Wu Tours Showcases Wonders of Japan

Fergal McAlindenJune 18, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland