News

Travel Counsellors Reports Record £600m+ Revenues

Travel Counsellors Reports Record £600m+ Revenues

Manchester-based Travel Counsellors has reported record growth this year with revenues surpassing £600 million for the first time.

Sales made for 2019 departures to destinations outside the EU have increased by 17%, with top locations being Florida, Dubai and Mexico, while sales for New York have also increased.

Travel Counsellors has also had its best ever year for global corporate travel sales at £151 million, a 16% increase on 2017.

Steve Byrne, Chief Executive, Travel Counsellors, said: “2018 has been a record-breaking year for Travel Counsellors, for both corporate and leisure travel sales. The results are a huge testament to the care and attention our individual Travel Counsellors and global support teams based across seven countries show when looking after the travel arrangements of the hundreds of thousands of customers that travel with us each year.

“We have seen an increase in interest and sales to destinations outside of the EU next year, and anticipate this trend to continue as customers seek more value for money beyond the Eurozone.

“Our sales figures highlight that corporate travellers are still travelling for business, just as leisure customers are booking holidays to look forward to in 2019.

“As always, we remain focused on creating trusted relationships with our customers, who rely on us to ensure that they enjoy seamless travel experiences, wherever they are in the world.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Tourism Ireland Kicks Off US Campaign

Michael FloodDecember 23, 2018
Read More

Etihad Dreamliner for Dublin Four Times Weekly

Michael FloodDecember 23, 2018
Read More

Rebecca Kelly is to Join Princess Cruises in March

Michael FloodDecember 21, 2018
Read More

Stena Line Announces 25% Off Early Booking Offer

Neil SteedmanDecember 21, 2018
Read More

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Your ITTN Team

Neil SteedmanDecember 20, 2018
Read More

Irish Ferries May Stop Rosslare-France Service Next Year

Neil SteedmanDecember 20, 2018
Read More

Spanish Tourist Office Celebrates Christmas with Trade

Michael FloodDecember 20, 2018
Read More

Emirates Says Thanks to the Trade in the West

Michael FloodDecember 20, 2018
Read More

New Additions to TUI Holiday Collection for 2019

Michael FloodDecember 20, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland