Travel Counsellors UK Annual Conference Goes Virtual Tomorrow

Travel Counsellors’ annual conference is set to ‘go virtual’ tomorrow, featuring special guests and insights into how the company is supporting its business owners to look forward to a bright future. The event, which will see almost 2,000 Travel Counsellor business owners and colleagues tune in from across the globe, will mark the first time in the company’s history that the conference is solely streamed live.

A key theme across the day on Friday 20 November will be to recognise how individual Travel Counsellors have come together to show care and support to their customers over recent months. Creating positive experiences, and nurturing trusted customer relationships, will be cited as the key to future business growth for the company’s business owners. The vital topic of looking after mental wellbeing will also feature throughout the agenda, as lockdown restrictions continue across the globe.

Among a jam-packed agenda, special guests will include ‘free-from’ food entrepreneur Kirsty Henshaw and her journey from kitchen start-up to Dragon’s Den and growing a seven-figure business, and best-selling author Ruby Wax. The world-renowned comedian, TV writer and performer holds a Master’s degree in Mindfulness-based Cognitive Therapy from Oxford University, and was awarded an OBE in 2015 for her services to mental health. Conference delegates can look forward to Ruby sharing her personal experience of managing mental wellbeing, and her work to raise awareness and a better understanding of mental health.

Conference favourite, author and keynote speaker Dr Paul Redmond will also return to present his latest research on consumer behaviour. Recognising that the pandemic has shone a spotlight on remote-working, Paul will provide insights on how Travel Counsellors business owners can adopt an entrepreneurial mindset and embrace digital communication to continue to offer highly personal experiences for their customers, as businesses adapt and face the challenges presented by the ‘new normal’.

The conference sessions are set to reflect on the challenges Travel Counsellor business owners have faced throughout 2020, using this time as an opportunity to ‘reset, rebuild and restart’.

Cathy Burke, Managing Director, Travel Counsellors Ireland, said: “The UK conference is always one of the highlights of our year each November, when we had the opportunity to get together in person with our colleagues from around the globe, to celebrate the achievements of our business and wider community. This virtual conference will ensure our people still have the chance to connect together and look forward to the future. We will be highlighting the tools, technology and community support in place to continue to grow successful businesses.

“We will all take huge learnings from this year, and will be able to use these experiences to build resilient corporate and leisure travel businesses, backed by the personal experiences Travel Counsellors have provided for their customers throughout this time, showing care and providing real, human travel advice when it really mattered.”

With spotlights on the latest innovations and best-practice in marketing, commercial trends, product updates and corporate travel, the virtual event will also feature panel discussions with Travel Counsellors business owners offering real-life examples of ‘triumphing through adversity’. The company is also staging a virtual evening bash, which is set to recognise a host of ‘TC Heroes’ across the global community who have looked after their customers, fellow Travel Counsellors and colleagues over a challenging period, as well as a host of entertainment, including a dedicated ‘TCs Got Talent’ show.

Cathy added: “Despite this year’s challenges it is so important to set aside some time to recognise the achievements of so many within Travel Counsellors who have gone above and beyond to support their customers. It has been awe-inspiring to see the company community band together, not only proving that together there is a bright future ahead of us, but recognising the very real requirement for experienced travel professionals to be on-hand with expert advice as customers continue to navigate changing advice and seek safe ways to travel. We will come out of this period ready to support people to travel the globe once more.”