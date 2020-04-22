Travel Counsellors Wins Second UK Queen’s Award for International Trade

Independent travel company Travel Counsellors has received a UK Queen’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of the company’s growth in global markets. This is the second time the company has stood-out in the International Trade category for outstanding continuous growth, having previously won the same award in 2014.

Cork-based Travel Counsellors Ireland, which was launched in 2005, provides a platform for over 80 Irish franchisees to operate their own independent leisure and corporate travel businesses and is one of only 220 international organisations to be recognised with the prestigious award. TC Ireland is licensed by the Commission of Aviation Regulation.

Travel Counsellors’ international markets generated more than £160 million in sales in 2019. With 20% of Travel Counsellors’ business now generated outside of the UK by 700 franchisees, the company’s Managing Director for Ireland, Cathy Burke, said: “We are so proud and delighted of our contribution to the winning of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade for the second time. It is a fantastic business accolade and testament to how far the company has come in building a global community of over 1,900 like-minded travel entrepreneurs who, alongside our support teams based in seven countries, across four continents, share the same passion for customer care and providing a uniquely personal travel service in both leisure and corporate sectors.

“As a people-focussed business first and foremost, this award is truly down to our people, and the hard work, passion and dedication colleagues and business owners in Ireland have shown over the last 15 years, showing true care for customers, and each other.”

Based in seven countries, including Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, the UAE and Australia, Travel Counsellors joins 128 companies who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in the International Trade category, with all winners approved by the UK’s royal family.

Steve Byrne, Chief Executive, Travel Counsellors, added: “We continue to navigate through a challenging time for the travel industry, but the culture of the business, the power of showing care, the trusted relationships that our platform enables our business owners build with their customers, means we are well placed to bounce back strongly, as we continue to grow our global community.

“With travellers across the globe increasingly seeking and appreciating the benefit and assurance of real, human, expert advice and guidance through these uncertain times, the true value of relying on an experienced, trusted travel professional shines through. We are looking forward to the future with optimism, and to the time when people can continue to explore the world again and do so in the most sustainable ways possible.”

Celebrating its 26th year in business, the latest accolade represents a trio of Queen’s Award wins for Travel Counsellors. The company’s first win for Innovation in 2003 was in recognition of a future-facing business model enabling experienced, travel professionals to run their businesses from home and be available for their customers around the clock.