Travel Creations Staff to Continue Operating from Home

Tom Randles, Managing Director of J Barter Travel, trading as Travelnet.ie, has advised ITTN that the company has decided not to re-open its Waterford premises, Travel Creations, but that Caroline Kelly and Brian Corrigan will continue to serve their Waterford area clients as home-based agents.

In a message to clients, Tom Randles said: “Since the outbreak of Covid-19 our Waterford shop trading as Travel Creations, along with the rest of our company, has been in lockdown with each staff member working remotely. During this period the lease on our shop in Lisduggan has expired. Along with many other businesses, Covid-19 has forced a major re-think on how our company operates. For this reason we have decided that going forward we will continue to serve our many Waterford area clients remotely.

“Please be assured that our company, which has been in business for over 150 years, will continue to provide the highest quality advice and service to all our many repeat Waterford customers.

“It is important to stress that our company is well resourced, fully licensed and bonded in accordance with Government Regulations through the Commission for Aviation Regulation. We are also long-time members of the International Air Transportation Association and the Irish Travel Agents Association and continue to work closely with both organisations.

“We wish to emphasise that both Caroline and Brian are fully accessible at ckelly@travelnet.ie and bcorrigan@travelnet.ie and are contactable via phone at 051 375 737. Should you wish to discuss your next trip face-to-face, Caroline and Brian are available to meet you by appointment or by a virtual call through Zoom.”