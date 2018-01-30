Great Value Travel Deals – 30th January 2018

Sarah Slattery compiles a list of the top Travel Deals from trade partners, including airlines’ seat sales, special offers from tour operators, hotel deals from bed banks, and the latest cruise deals.

Sunway is offering a last-minute deal to Gran Canaria this weekend. Price of €349 includes flights, transfers, checked baggage and a seven-night stay in the Puerto Plata Apartments, Puerto Rico.

Topflight is offering a last-minute ski deal to the Landhaus Roscher, Mayrhofen Valley, from €399, on a bed & breakfast basis. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, departing this weekend, 3rd February.

Crystal Ski Holidays is offering mid-term break offers to Andorra from €609, Italy from €699, and France from €799. Prices include flights, transfers and checked baggage for seven nights, departing 10th or 11th February.

TUI is offering a seven-night stay at the Tamaimo Tropical Apartments, Tenerife, from €369 on 9th March. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage.

Marella Cruises is offering a seven-night Colourful Coasts cruise onboard Marella Dream on 2nd March, from €839 per person. Price includes flights, transfers and checked baggage, staying in an inside cabin on deck 6/7/10.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a seven-night Italy, France and Spain cruise onboard Celebrity Constellation from €1,759 on 14th July. Price includes flights from Dublin and a free drinks package.

Uniworld’s ‘Best Ever Offer’ promotion includes a nine-day Remarkable Rhine cruise on 17th May or an eight-day Bordeaux, Vineyards and Chateaux cruise on 24th June. Both cruises have been reduced from €3,299 to €2,609 per person.

Royal Caribbean International is offering a 10-night cruise and stay holiday to Orlando and the Caribbean from €1,589 on 17th May. Price includes flights from Dublin, transfers throughout, a three-night stay in the Holiday Inn Universal Orlando, and a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise onboard Oasis of the Seas in a balcony stateroom with deluxe drinks. Book by 5th February to receive US$100 onboard spend.

Sunway is offering an 11-night cruise and stay holiday to Orlando and Cuba from €1,395 on 21st May. Price includes a seven-night room-only stay in Orlando and a four-night all-inclusive Cuba Cruise onboard Norwegian Sun.

Classic Resorts is offering a 10-night, half-board stay at the 4-star Canonnier Beachcomber Golf Resort, Mauritius, from €1,649 per person. Price includes flights and taxes.

SuperBreak is offering a Friday Night Out package to London. Price of €95 includes an overnight stay in the 4-star Novotel London Tower Bridge on a bed & breakfast basis, a bottle of prosecco in room on arrival, a three-course meal at Ask, and a nightlife voucher. Add on flights from your local airport.

Emirates’ seat sale includes Dubai from €521, Bangkok from €581, and Hong Kong from €589. Book by 31st January.