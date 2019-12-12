News

Travel Escapes Seeks Full-Time Travel Sales Executive

Travel Escapes Seeks Full-Time Travel Sales Executive

Dublin-based Travel Escapes is seeking a Travel Sales Executive for its busy office with an immediate start date. To apply, email an up-to-date CV to alan@travelescapes.ie and outline how your experience meets the requirements of this position.

This is a full-time position and will be located in Travel Escapes’ offices in The Park, Carrickmines, Dublin 18, with easy access from the M50, the Luas and Dublin Bus routes. Salary will be dependent on the experience of the candidate.

The candidate should, ideally:

  • Have a minimum of two years’ experience in a busy travel environment
  • Have good verbal and written communication skills – fluency in English is a must
  • Have an excellent phone manner and tone
  • Have a good working knowledge of word processing and spreadsheets
  • Working knowledge of a GDS system plus cruise systems will be a distinct advantage
  • Be prepared to work in a busy team environment
  • Be consistently sales driven and target focused
  • Be a good organiser and time manager
  • Be self-motivated and open to learning new sales techniques and back-office skills

The position will be, in the main, to support the existing sales team and become a key member of Travel Escapes.

This role will involve the following:

  • Dealing with inbound sales leads via email, phone and other sources
  • Provide a first-class professional service to the existing and new client base
  • Communicate with fellow team members
  • Administer bookings from start to finish
  • Use your experience and initiative to enhance and deliver the service and experience to customers
  • Work, when necessary, on team projects in other areas of the company.
Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Travel Counsellors Unveils £600,000 Recommendation Engine

Neil SteedmanDecember 12, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 12th December 2019

Neil SteedmanDecember 12, 2019
Read More

Self-service Bag Tag and Drop Kiosks Intalled at Cork Airport

Neil SteedmanDecember 12, 2019
Read More

Emirates Holidays Launches to the Irish Travel Trade

Michael FloodDecember 12, 2019
Read More

Ryanair to Launch Summer Service to Zadar from Cork Airport

Neil SteedmanDecember 12, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport Passenger Numbers Decline by 1% in November

Michael FloodDecember 12, 2019
Read More

Two Students Win Shannon Airport’s Young Entrepreneurs Competition

Neil SteedmanDecember 12, 2019
Read More

The Travel Corporation Christmas Awards Lunch

Michael FloodDecember 10, 2019
Read More

First Guests Arrive On Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve

Neil SteedmanDecember 10, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland