Travel Escapes Seeks Full-Time Travel Sales Executive

Dublin-based Travel Escapes is seeking a Travel Sales Executive for its busy office with an immediate start date. To apply, email an up-to-date CV to alan@travelescapes.ie and outline how your experience meets the requirements of this position.
This is a full-time position and will be located in Travel Escapes’ offices in The Park, Carrickmines, Dublin 18, with easy access from the M50, the Luas and Dublin Bus routes. Salary will be dependent on the experience of the candidate.
The candidate should, ideally:
- Have a minimum of two years’ experience in a busy travel environment
- Have good verbal and written communication skills – fluency in English is a must
- Have an excellent phone manner and tone
- Have a good working knowledge of word processing and spreadsheets
- Working knowledge of a GDS system plus cruise systems will be a distinct advantage
- Be prepared to work in a busy team environment
- Be consistently sales driven and target focused
- Be a good organiser and time manager
- Be self-motivated and open to learning new sales techniques and back-office skills
The position will be, in the main, to support the existing sales team and become a key member of Travel Escapes.
This role will involve the following:
- Dealing with inbound sales leads via email, phone and other sources
- Provide a first-class professional service to the existing and new client base
- Communicate with fellow team members
- Administer bookings from start to finish
- Use your experience and initiative to enhance and deliver the service and experience to customers
- Work, when necessary, on team projects in other areas of the company.
