Travel Escapes Seeks Full-Time Travel Sales Executive

Dublin-based Travel Escapes is seeking a Travel Sales Executive for its busy office with an immediate start date. To apply, email an up-to-date CV to alan@travelescapes.ie and outline how your experience meets the requirements of this position.

This is a full-time position and will be located in Travel Escapes’ offices in The Park, Carrickmines, Dublin 18, with easy access from the M50, the Luas and Dublin Bus routes. Salary will be dependent on the experience of the candidate.

The candidate should, ideally:

Have a minimum of two years’ experience in a busy travel environment

Have good verbal and written communication skills – fluency in English is a must

Have an excellent phone manner and tone

Have a good working knowledge of word processing and spreadsheets

Working knowledge of a GDS system plus cruise systems will be a distinct advantage

Be prepared to work in a busy team environment

Be consistently sales driven and target focused

Be a good organiser and time manager

Be self-motivated and open to learning new sales techniques and back-office skills

The position will be, in the main, to support the existing sales team and become a key member of Travel Escapes.

This role will involve the following: