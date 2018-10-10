Travel Forward’s Start-Up Line-Up Reinforces London’s Importance as Global Innovation Hub

Travel Forward, the new event co-located with WTM London, is hosting an impressive roster of travel start-ups from around the globe as part of its Start-up Showcase Zone, sponsored by Amadeus.

The inaugural Travel Forward – comprising a conference and exhibition – will take place from 5th – 7th November 2018 at ExCeL London, UK.

Evantia Giumba, who heads up Amadeus’s start-up programmes across the Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (WEMEA) region, said: “Amadeus has a global interest in startups and it is important that we are seen to be active in all the major travel tech hubs. London is a city with not only a dynamic local start-up scene but also the ability to attract innovators and entrepreneurs from around the world.”

The start-ups on show highlight a dazzling array of use cases for emerging technologies across the travel landscape. Visitors to Travel Forward – including investors, technology buyers and media – can visit the stands throughout the three days of the event to find out more. There will also be a schedule of detailed demos taking place on the Start-up Showcase Stage.

Visitors will have the chance to vote on which start-up is the most exciting as part of the Start-up Competition. Over the first day and a half of the event, teams will present their ideas to a panel of judges, who will shortlist three for the final round.

The final takes place in the Travel Forward Keynote Theatre and is open to all. Each shortlisted start-up will present their product to the audience and the winner will be decided via a live vote system that takes place immediately after the presentations.

Amadeus’s Francesca Benati, Executive VP Online, WEMEA, will provide the winning team with two hours of mentorship, every month for six months, via phone or an online meeting platform. She said: “Amadeus is committed to supporting start-ups in many different ways and I am looking forward to working with the winners. Mentors are important to any start-up, but it also works in reverse – often the mentor can learn something from the start-ups.”

The businesses that are exhibiting in the Start-up Showcase Zone and taking part in the competition are:

Thimus Srl– an Italian business specialising in travel-specific applications of applied neuroscience and biometric data

Hexis– a Croatian software development and design studio

Becheckin– an Italian mobile and app platform for hotel operations

io– a content management platform for brands’ digital media assets from New Zealand

Trip Ninja– a Canadian multi-city flight search technology specialists

Mov’InBlue– a French smart mobility solution for car rental companies

Manet Mobile– an Italian advanced solution that enhances hotel quality and standards

Futourits d.o.o. – the first blockchain travel review platform where users get rewarded for creating and curating reviews from Slovenia

eRoam– an artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for the global travel industry from Australia

There are also some UK&Ireland-based start-ups taking part:

Travel Ledger Alliance– another blockchain project, this time focused on improving billing and settlements across the travel supply chain

Autoura– a technology platform for self-driving sightseeing tours, based in Southampton

global– a live translation app founded in London

Pathway Consulting Group– Essex-based consultancy with a patent-pending solution factoring in the Internet of Things, digitisation and personal healthcare

15toGo– the first decentralised application for group traveling where you match with new people to go on organised trips, based in Ireland

Amadeus’s Giumba added: “We are really excited to find out more about these businesses. Amadeus prides itself on having innovation at the heart of its corporate culture, backed by a strong financial commitment to research and development. We are serious about working with start-ups and our involvement with Travel Forward is meaningful and being watched at all levels of the business.”

Richard Gayle, Events Manager, Travel Forward, added that the Start-up Zone participants are a bellwether for the entire travel tech industry. “One of the foundational principles of Travel Forward is that technology has the power to change existing paradigms as well as establish new ones. The variety of businesses committed to the Start-up Showcase validate this approach. We are proud to be leading the conversation around blockchain, applied neuroscience and self-driving tours.”

“The fact that we have attracted start-ups from as far afield as New Zealand and Canada proves that we are on to something with a dedicated technology event for the global travel industry.”