Travel in 2021: Will We or Won’t We?

ITTN editor Fionn Davenport and Jacinta Doolin, chair of the Irish Self-Catering Federation, joined Claire on RTE’s Today With Claire Byrne programme to talk about the likelihood of foreign and domestic travel in 2021.
Listen to the interview here.
When Do You Feel Customers Will Travel?
