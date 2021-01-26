News

Travel in 2021: Will We or Won’t We?

ITTN editor Fionn Davenport and Jacinta Doolin, chair of the Irish Self-Catering Federation, joined Claire on RTE’s Today With Claire Byrne programme to talk about the likelihood of foreign and domestic travel in 2021.

Listen to the interview here.

News

