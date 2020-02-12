Travel in Style in Club Class

Kick back and relax in an exclusive, 12-seat cabin with spacious, reclinable seats and various comforts to ensure a pleasant journey.

Bring a generous baggage allowance of two checked-in bags at 32kg each, and breeze through the airport with an exclusive Club Class check-in counter, priority security (at Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver), boarding, and baggage handling.

Enjoy the gourmet menu by Chef Daniel Vézina: Savour every moment with the gourmet meals and breakfasts created by celebrity Quebec chef Daniel Vézina. It’s the perfect way to kick-start your holiday or finish it off in style.

Choose from one of six main dishes on the seasonal menu, served with salad, desert and wine:

Spinach and artichoke lasagne with ricotta

Gnocchi with Bolognese sauce

Cheese and tomato orzo risotto

Turkey with cranberry sauce and butternut squash risotto

Pulled beef shepherd’s pie

Quebec grain-fed chicken hunter-style

On flights departing between 10pm and 9am, breakfast is served with a croissant, yoghurt, jam and a glass of juice:

Buttermilk pancakes with blueberry purée, maple butter and bacon

Grilled ham and cheese croissant

More Benefits

You’ll love the dedicated flight attendant, providing a welcome cocktail and complimentary bar and snack service throughout. Snuggle into your slippers with a thoughtful Comfort Kit and enjoy the state-of-the-art in-seat entertainment system. The Club Comfort Kit includes a cosy blanket, eye mask, headphones, slippers, and a handy travel bag with ear plugs, mini toothbrush & toothpaste, and L’Occitane hand cream & lip balm.

Living large

Number of seats: 12

Seat width: 22 inches

Seat pitch: 38 inches

Club Class is available to book under Premium Economy.

About Chef Daniel Vézina

Chef Daniel Vézina has been at the heart of the Quebec culinary scene for more than 35 years. He is co-owner of the Laurie Raphaël restaurants in Quebec City (1991). Considered one of the pioneers of cooking without wasting food, he has published six cookbooks, the last of which won a Gold Award at the Taste Canada Awards for most unique subject.

Daniel Vézina has received many distinctions and awards throughout his career. He was named Chef of the Year in 2006 at the ITHQ gala, was inducted into the International Order of Disciples of Auguste Escoffier in Paris in 2012, and received the Renaud Cyr 2001 award by the Mérite national de la restauration et de l’alimentation. A household name in Quebec, Daniel Vézina is a coach on the popular show Les Chefs! and hosts several television and radio cooking shows.