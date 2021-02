Travel: ‘Our Industry Has Been Hardest Hit’

The impact of the pandemic on the global tourism industry cannot be overstated, and given recent statements by government and health authorities, it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any better any time soon.

Conor Pope’s sober assessment in the Irish Times of the situation for the travel industry includes quotes by Tanya Airey of Sunway, Paul Hackett of Click and Go and Linda Jones of the Travel Boutique.