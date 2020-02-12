News

Travel Partners Group Announces 2020 Roadshow Dates

Travel Partners Group has announced its roadshow schedule for 2020 – and this year TPG is giving one lucky agent a chance to make a difference to their favourite charity. The winner at each roadshow will go into the grand draw where the overall winner will nominate a charity to receive €1,000 on their behalf.

Roadshow Dates for 2020:

Waterford – 12 March

Cork – 23 April

Athlone – 21 May

Dundalk – 17 September

Belfast – 1 October

Niall McDonnell, Classic Collection Holidays, on behalf of Travel Partners Group, said: “We had huge support and great fun throughout 2019 at the various roadshows. Feedback from agents was so positive, they had an opportunity to brush up on their product knowledge and at the same time enjoy an evening of fun. We feel that offering €1,000 towards a nominated charity gives someone a chance to make a big difference to a charity that might be very close to their heart.”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

