Travel Partners Group Entertains in Waterford

The Travel Partners Group, comprising suppliers representing Amadeus, ANA, Blue Insurance, BookaBed, Classic Collection Holidays, CroisiEurope, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, MSC Cruises, Obeo Travel, and SAS Scandinavian Airlines, hosted an agent roadshow in Waterford recently – and the Harvey Travel team (above) were out in force!

Alan Sparling, Airline Sales & Marketing, said: “We had a fantastic turnout with 35 agents representing the region and the evening was both fun and informative. Presentations followed by a delicious meal and great prize giveways made for a memorable night.”

On behalf of the agents attending, Ian Manto, Harvey Travel, thanked the Travel Partners Group for a well organised and entertaining evening.