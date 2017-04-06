News

Travel Partners Group Roadshows Hit the West

Travel Partners Group Roadshows Hit the West

The Travel Partners Group roadshows hit the road again at the end of March with visits to Sligo and Ballinasloe on 29th and 30th respectively and Shannon Airport, the sponsor of both events, was impressed with the turnout and format of the evenings.

The Sligo show was hosted at the Raddison Blu Hotel and was well attended by agents from as far away as Letterkenny. ITAA President Cormac Meehan was also in attendance and thanked the TPG group for making the trip to the west and keeping the agents up to date with all their latest product news.

The following day it was on to Ballinasloe and the Shearwater Hotel for the TPG team where there was yet again a great turnout from local agents, as well as agents from Galway and Athlone. Brief but informative presentations from the group were followed by dinner and spot prizes, followed by a quiet drink or two in the bar.

On behalf of Travel Partners Group, Niall McDonnell, Classic Collection Holidays, said: “We really appreciate the support we get for both of these events, they are always well supported. The opportunity to network with key sales staff, both pre and post the presentations, works well for suppliers and agents alike. Having Shannon Airport onboard as our sponsor of both evenings gave the agents the opportunity to get an insight into all the fabulous developments at the airport.”

The Travel Partners Group Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/TPG.IE/, now has over 570 members and agents are encouraged to join to keep up to date with the Groups’ activities. Travel Partners Group is made up of seven suppliers: Amadeus, ASM (representing SAS, ANA, Obeo Travel and Your Car Hire), Blue Insurance, BookaBed, Classic Collection Holidays, Cruisescapes, and MSC Cruises.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Aer Lingus + Celebrity Cruises

Agents Can Win 14-Night Fly/Cruise with Celebrity Cruises and Aer Lingus

Michael FloodApril 6, 2017
Read More
ed sheeran winner

Carmel Wins Tickets to Ed Sheeran Concert with Turkish Airlines

Michael FloodApril 6, 2017
Read More
Blue Insurance Two Years

Multitrip.com Introduces Two-Year Multi Trip Travel Insurance

Neil SteedmanApril 6, 2017
Read More
Emirates A380

Emirates Offers Tablet Loan Service to US-Bound First and Business Class Passengers

Michael FloodApril 6, 2017
Read More
Travelport HotelPlanner.com

HotelPlanner and Travelport Partner on Book-in-Block

Neil SteedmanApril 6, 2017
Read More
American Express Global Business Travel

European Corporate Travel Spend Expected to Rise by 2.5% in 2017

Neil SteedmanApril 6, 2017
Read More
unnamed

Passport Service’s New Online Passport Application Service

Michael FloodApril 4, 2017
Read More
IMG_3556

Caribtours Arrives On the Irish Market

Michael FloodApril 4, 2017
Read More
Fresh horizons: two of the best-known names in travel in Northern Ireland, Sandra Corkin from Oasis Travel and Doreen McKenzie from Knock Travel, announce a combination of strengths. Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Oasis Travel Acquires Knock Travel

Michael FloodApril 4, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland