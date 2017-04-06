Travel Partners Group Roadshows Hit the West

The Travel Partners Group roadshows hit the road again at the end of March with visits to Sligo and Ballinasloe on 29th and 30th respectively and Shannon Airport, the sponsor of both events, was impressed with the turnout and format of the evenings.

The Sligo show was hosted at the Raddison Blu Hotel and was well attended by agents from as far away as Letterkenny. ITAA President Cormac Meehan was also in attendance and thanked the TPG group for making the trip to the west and keeping the agents up to date with all their latest product news.

The following day it was on to Ballinasloe and the Shearwater Hotel for the TPG team where there was yet again a great turnout from local agents, as well as agents from Galway and Athlone. Brief but informative presentations from the group were followed by dinner and spot prizes, followed by a quiet drink or two in the bar.

On behalf of Travel Partners Group, Niall McDonnell, Classic Collection Holidays, said: “We really appreciate the support we get for both of these events, they are always well supported. The opportunity to network with key sales staff, both pre and post the presentations, works well for suppliers and agents alike. Having Shannon Airport onboard as our sponsor of both evenings gave the agents the opportunity to get an insight into all the fabulous developments at the airport.”

The Travel Partners Group Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/TPG.IE/, now has over 570 members and agents are encouraged to join to keep up to date with the Groups’ activities. Travel Partners Group is made up of seven suppliers: Amadeus, ASM (representing SAS, ANA, Obeo Travel and Your Car Hire), Blue Insurance, BookaBed, Classic Collection Holidays, Cruisescapes, and MSC Cruises.