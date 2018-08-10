Travel Solutions Adds New York Catskills to Ski Portfolio

Travel Solutions has launched a new winter ski product to the company’s growing list of destinations – the New York Catskills.

Julie Magill, Operations Director, said: “It is very clear that Irish skiers are looking for new and exciting ski destinations and we are pleased to announce the New York Catskills as an addition to our ever growing winter ski portfolio.

“Skiers in the USA expect the best and our ski partners in Hunters Mountain and Windham Mountain offer some of the best ski facilities we have visited. We have no doubt they will prove a big hit with Irish skiers.”

Travel Solutions ‘Ski New York State’ winter holidays offer selected departure dates throughout the ski season, using Norwegian’s direct service from Dublin into New York’s Stewart Airport, with a transfer time to the resort of 90 minutes on arrival. Hunter Mountain Resort and Windham Mountain Resort offer a wide variety of terrain that caters for skiers of all abilities, with ski lodges that would be the envy of most European resorts.

Julie added: “Travel Solutions has a very clear policy of offering fully inclusive prices that include the hire of ski equipment, lift passes and ski lesson from qualified instructors. In addition we include evening meals in each of our hotel properties. The two resorts featured are close to New York City and are therefore extremely busy over the weekends, but we have planned our itineraries so that our customers are using the great facilities on offer when the slopes are quieter.”