News

Travel Solutions Adds New York Catskills to Ski Portfolio

Travel Solutions Adds New York Catskills to Ski Portfolio

Travel Solutions has launched a new winter ski product to the company’s growing list of destinations – the New York Catskills.

Julie Magill, Operations Director, said: “It is very clear that Irish skiers are looking for new and exciting ski destinations and we are pleased to announce the New York Catskills as an addition to our ever growing winter ski portfolio.

“Skiers in the USA expect the best and our ski partners in Hunters Mountain and Windham Mountain offer some of the best ski facilities we have visited. We have no doubt they will prove a big hit with Irish skiers.”

Travel Solutions ‘Ski New York State’ winter holidays offer selected departure dates throughout the ski season, using Norwegian’s direct service from Dublin into New York’s Stewart Airport, with a transfer time to the resort of 90 minutes on arrival. Hunter Mountain Resort and Windham Mountain Resort offer a wide variety of terrain that caters for skiers of all abilities, with ski lodges that would be the envy of most European resorts.

Julie added: “Travel Solutions has a very clear policy of offering fully inclusive prices that include the hire of ski equipment, lift passes and ski lesson from qualified instructors. In addition we include evening meals in each of our hotel properties. The two resorts featured are close to New York City and are therefore extremely busy over the weekends, but we have planned our itineraries so that our customers are using the great facilities on offer when the slopes are quieter.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Turkish Airlines Shows Profit of US$258 Million

Michael FloodAugust 10, 2018
Read More

Emirates Revamps Premium Offering in First and Business Class

Neil SteedmanAugust 9, 2018
Read More

Volker Lorenz Joins CaminoWays.com as Chief Operations Officer

Neil SteedmanAugust 9, 2018
Read More

Tanzania Fastest Growing Destination for Travel Counsellors Ireland

Neil SteedmanAugust 9, 2018
Read More

Headon Representation Organises Italian Roadshow

Neil SteedmanAugust 9, 2018
Read More

Dublin Airport Partners With The Little Museum of Dublin

Neil SteedmanAugust 8, 2018
Read More

Cork Airport Adopts New Signage for Accessible Toilets

Neil SteedmanAugust 8, 2018
Read More

Royal Caribbean International Launches SoundSeeker

Michael FloodAugust 7, 2018
Read More

Simon Eaton Appointed as TUI Head of Ireland

Michael FloodAugust 7, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland