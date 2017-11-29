Travel Solutions Appoints Michelle MacBeth as USA and Caribbean Business Expands

Belfast-based tour operator Travel Solutions has appointed Michelle MacBeth as Long-Haul Specialist with responsibility for the North American and Caribbean markets.

Michelle, who previously worked for Stewart Travel, Selective Travel and American Holidays, has extensive experience and knowledge in creating exciting packages covering everything from single to multi-centred holidays, across the USA, Canada and the Caribbean, as well as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Already Travel Solutions has seen a good response to its new range of multi-centred holidays – and many more will be announced soon.