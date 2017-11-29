News

Travel Solutions Appoints Michelle MacBeth as USA and Caribbean Business Expands

Travel Solutions Appoints Michelle MacBeth as USA and Caribbean Business Expands

Belfast-based tour operator Travel Solutions has appointed Michelle MacBeth as Long-Haul Specialist with responsibility for the North American and Caribbean markets.

Michelle, who previously worked for Stewart Travel, Selective Travel and American Holidays, has extensive experience and knowledge in creating exciting packages covering everything from single to multi-centred holidays, across the USA, Canada and the Caribbean, as well as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Already Travel Solutions has seen a good response to its new range of multi-centred holidays – and many more will be announced soon.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Air Canada Signature Suite 1

Air Canada Debuts Exclusive Air Canada Signature Suite for Premium International Customers at Toronto Global Hub

Neil SteedmanNovember 29, 2017
Read More
Cassidy Travel Liam Neeson

Caribbean Sun with Liam Neeson and a Mojito is Stuff of Dreams for Irish Women, says Cassidy Travel

Neil SteedmanNovember 29, 2017
Read More
Riu Plaza The Gresham Dublin 1

Riu Plaza The Gresham Dublin Celebrates 200th Anniversary

Neil SteedmanNovember 29, 2017
Read More
Royal Caribbean International AirWaves Competition

Make Yours a Royal Double with AirWaves

Neil SteedmanNovember 29, 2017
Read More
Finnair eNews Story 5

Michelle Wins Finnair Competition for Short-Break in Helsinki

Neil SteedmanNovember 29, 2017
Read More
Emirates Phnom Penh

Cambodia and Vietnam are New Hot Spots for Newlyweds with Emirates

Neil SteedmanNovember 29, 2017
Read More
Industry Summit 7

Inaugural Irish Travel Industry Summit: EU Package Travel Directive

Neil SteedmanNovember 28, 2017
Read More
Industry Summit 1

Inaugural Irish Travel Industry Summit: Leisure Travel

Neil SteedmanNovember 28, 2017
Read More
Irish Travel Trade Awards 2017 Featured

Black Ties on Black Friday for 26th Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner

Neil SteedmanNovember 28, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland