Travel Solutions Expands Premiership Football Programme

Travel Solutions has announced its new fixture list for packages to many of the top Premiership matches, including full match day drama and excitement with VIP treatment at Manchester United.

Travel Solutions is Northern Ireland’s only authorised reseller of the Manchester United VIP package that includes:

  • Return flights from Belfast City Airport to Manchester with Flybe
  • 23kg checked-in baggage
  • Two nights’ bed & breakfast in the 4-star Mercure Piccadilly Hotel
  • Executive match ticket to either Kit Room Lounge or the 100 Club Lounge

Travel Solutions now offers a range of packages to many of the top clubs in the Premiership, including Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs, and many others.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

