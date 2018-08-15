Travel Solutions Launches Festive Breaks Brochure

Belfast-based Travel Solutions has just launched its ‘Festive Breaks’ brochure with some of Europe’s best Christmas markets and other festive breaks on offer.

Visitors can soak up the festive atmosphere at some of the most wonderful Christmas markets across Europe, in France, Belgium, Germany and Krakow, Poland.

There are also deals to many of the best UK Christmas markets and the hugely popular Manchester Christmas shopping trips are back with even more departures. The Christmas markets at Bath, Harrogate and Castle Howard are also included with other festive surprises.

To welcome in the New Year, celebrate in style with a festive break in Co Clare with live music every night and the chance to visit the Cliffs of Moher and Bunratty Folk Park.

The Festive Breaks brochure can be downloaded at:

www.travel-solutions.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Festive-Breaks-Brochure-2018-Low-Res.pdf