Travel Solutions Launches Lake Garda Programme Direct from Belfast

Travel Solutions has launched a new programme of Lake Garda holidays from Belfast for summer 2021.

Peter McMinn, Managing Director said: “Lake Garda in Italy is a popular destination for Irish holidaymakers and we are extremely pleased to include it in our 2021 holiday programme. Add our award-winning service to the scenic splendour of the region and top-quality hotel accommodation and we have a winning combination. We are certain that, after a year of restricted travel, our customers will be quick to take advantage of our great-value holidays.

“Our Lake Garda holidays tick so many boxes, including direct flights to Verona with British Airways, a choice of accommodation ranging from 3-star to 4-star superior in popular lakeside resorts, and, as an added bonus, free car parking at Belfast City Airport. We know we are on to a winner!”

Travel Solutions will operate direct flights every Saturday from mid-May to mid-September from Belfast City Airport with British Airways, with prices starting at £769.00 including return flights and seven nights’ accommodation with breakfast and evening meals. The Lake Garda programme goes on sale from 1 October 2020.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, editor and proofreader for 53 years, and ITTN's News & Features Editor for 43 years. His travel blog is at www.thetravelbuddhist.com.

