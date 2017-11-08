Travel Solutions Strengthens Sales Team as Demand Increases

Due to increasing growth and demand in Northern Ireland for its expanding range of products and services, tour operator Travel Solutions has moved to strengthen its sales team.

Robert Wilson, who recently won ‘Travel Trade Manager/Representative of the Year’ at the Northern Ireland Travel and Tourism Awards, will be joined by Don Clarke to provide additional support for the Northern Ireland travel agent network. Backed up by the Travel Solutions team, they will offer support and assistance on all local, national and international products and services.

Don will continue to support the travel agents in the Republic of Ireland.

Nikki Atkinson

Having recently added South Africa to its portfolio, Travel Solutions has also appointed Nikki Atkinson to assist with increasing interest in the South African market.

Nikki, who has worked in the travel industry for several years, will be assisting with tailor-made and bespoke packages to South Africa, where travellers can enjoy city breaks, escorted tours and self-drive tours, safaris and the ocean beach resorts.