News

Travel Solutions Strengthens Sales Team as Demand Increases

Travel Solutions Strengthens Sales Team as Demand Increases

Due to increasing growth and demand in Northern Ireland for its expanding range of products and services, tour operator Travel Solutions has moved to strengthen its sales team.

Robert Wilson, who recently won ‘Travel Trade Manager/Representative of the Year’ at the Northern Ireland Travel and Tourism Awards, will be joined by Don Clarke to provide additional support for the Northern Ireland travel agent network. Backed up by the Travel Solutions team, they will offer support and assistance on all local, national and international products and services.

Don will continue to support the travel agents in the Republic of Ireland.

Nikki Atkinson

Having recently added South Africa to its portfolio, Travel Solutions has also appointed Nikki Atkinson to assist with increasing interest in the South African market.

Nikki, who has worked in the travel industry for several years, will be assisting with tailor-made and bespoke packages to South Africa, where travellers can enjoy city breaks, escorted tours and self-drive tours, safaris and the ocean beach resorts.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

WTM London UNWTO & WTM Ministers Summit

UNWTO & WTM Ministers Summit: Tourism Protests are a “Wake-up Call”

Neil SteedmanNovember 8, 2017
Read More
Silversea Silver Cloud

Silversea’s Unique Silver Cloud Completes Refurbishment

Neil SteedmanNovember 8, 2017
Read More
Wendy Wu Tours The Golden Route Japan

Special Offers on 2017 Tours with Wendy Wu Tours

Neil SteedmanNovember 8, 2017
Read More
WestJet eNews 3 Story 2 Featured Image

WestJet Named Best Low-Cost Airline in the Americas

Neil SteedmanNovember 8, 2017
Read More
ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Vote Now for Your Travel Photographer of the Year Finalist

Neil SteedmanNovember 7, 2017
Read More
Air Canada International Business Class

Air Canada Concierge Service Introduced at Dublin Airport as Dublin-Toronto Service Transitions to Air Canada Mainline

Neil SteedmanNovember 7, 2017
Read More
Silversea Silver Shadow

Agents to Win Fortnum & Mason Christmas Hamper with Silversea

Neil SteedmanNovember 7, 2017
Read More
travel trade deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 7th November 2017

Sarah SlatteryNovember 7, 2017
Read More
KLM+Hurtigruten 1

Nine Agents Visit Norway with KLM and Hurtigruten

Neil SteedmanNovember 7, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland