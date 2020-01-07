Travel Solutions Strengthens Senior Management Team

As part of Travel Solutions continued growth, the Northern Ireland tour operator has announced the appointment of Philip Pentland in the newly created role of Head of Commercial.

Philip will be well known to many in the travel industry and comes with a wealth of experience having held senior management roles with Expedia Group for 12 years and with Thomas Cook for seven years. He started his travel career in the family retail business, Wesley Pentland Travel (1977 -1995).

Travel Solutions’ Managing Director, Peter McMinn, said: “We are extremely pleased that Philip has agreed to join Travel Solutions at a time when the company is seeing excellent growth. His management expertise and knowledge of the travel industry will ensure our position as Northern Ireland’s leading travel company is strengthened and will ensure we are best placed as we look to wider markets and the introduction of new product.”

Philip said: “After discussion with the senior team at Travel Solutions and hearing something of their vision for the future, I am excited to be joining the company at this time. I am looking forward to being part of the senior leadership team as we drive growth across existing and new markets and building on the company’s award-winning sales and service achievements.”

Philip takes up this new role on 8 January 2020.