Travel Solutions to Re-Start Coach Tour Holidays

Northern Ireland tour operator Travel Solutions has announced the re-start of its escorted coach tour programme with a five-day Welcome to Kerry tour departing on Sunday 27 September 2020.

The price, from £399pps (single supplement £100pp), includes luxury coach travel from Coleraine, Ballymoney, Cloughmills, Ballymena, Dunsilly, and Belfast, four nights’ accommodation at the 3-star Brandon Hotel in Tralee, breakfast and evening meals, full-day tour of the Ring of Kerry, full-day tour of the Dingle Peninsula, and free time in Tralee and Killarney.

Peter McMinn, Managing Director, said: “Our award-winning escorted coach tours are extremely popular with our customers and, as a result of the current health situation, we have not been able to operate a tour since early March. We understand that for some of our regular passengers the time is not right to holiday, but many others have been in touch with us and they have encouraged us to start operating again.

“The health and safety of our passengers is most important and, with the support of our coaching and hotel partners, we have introduced a coach tour ‘staycation’ to the majestic Co Kerry in September. We will operate on a full-size coach but will limit the number of passengers onboard to 25 – a 50% reduction on normal arrangements. We will start with one departure date, but we are ready to roll out additional departures and destinations once we have a better idea of demand.

“This is an exciting period as we return to escorted coach tours, and I do know that our team are looking forward to welcoming passengers onboard after five months. This is small step, but a positive one.”