Travel the World with Royal Caribbean International and Get Paid for It

Interested in travelling around the World and getting €2,240 per week,whilst you are doing so. Royal Caribbean International has launched a search for a “Global Experience Hunter” it says it will pay €6,720 for at least three weeks spent cruising around the RCI global destinations.

Artistic rendering of the FlowRider on Ovation of the Seas in Alaska (features vary by ship)

Candidates can apply for the first ever Shore Explorer ‘Apprentice-Ship’ via Instagram for the opportunity to seek out and test extraordinary shore experiences in some of the most exotic destinations across the globe, while getting paid a salary for up to three weeks of €2,240 per week.

Vision of the Seas in a Norwegian fjord

The Instagram ‘Apprentice-Ship’ judging panel includes The Vamps’ writer and guitarist and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2018 contestant, James McVey.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

