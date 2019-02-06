Travel the World with Royal Caribbean International and Get Paid for It

Interested in travelling around the World and getting €2,240 per week,whilst you are doing so. Royal Caribbean International has launched a search for a “Global Experience Hunter” it says it will pay €6,720 for at least three weeks spent cruising around the RCI global destinations.

Candidates can apply for the first ever Shore Explorer ‘Apprentice-Ship’ via Instagram for the opportunity to seek out and test extraordinary shore experiences in some of the most exotic destinations across the globe, while getting paid a salary for up to three weeks of €2,240 per week.

The Instagram ‘Apprentice-Ship’ judging panel includes The Vamps’ writer and guitarist and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2018 contestant, James McVey.