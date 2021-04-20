News

Travel Tip Tuesday: Amanda O’Brien from American Holidays

Are you thinking of when we can travel to the United States again? Well this weeks #traveltiptuesday from Amanda O’Brien in American Holidays – who will make sure you’re prepared for that next trip!

Her 5 Travel Tips for America are:
  1. Make sure that your passport is valid, and you are aware of visa requirements. Give yourself plenty of time to apply for your visa/ESTA.
  2. Tipping in America is standard so it’s a good idea to stock up on dollar bills for tips. What is considered standard tipping? – Bartenders ($1-2 per drink), housekeepers ($1-5 per night), valets ($1-5 each time the valet brings your car), hotel porters ($1-2 per bag), doormen (a few dollars if they you get a cab) and taxi drivers (10-15%). In restaurants check your bill as they may have already included a gratuity.
  3. There is so much to do on an American holiday that you can end up trying to fit in too much. It’s a good idea to pick out what you really want to do and plan out your days to ensure you give yourself enough time to do it. If you are taking a short break in New York, Boston, San Francisco etc then the Hop on Hop off bus tours are a great way to see a lot of the city and also to get your bearings.
  4. Shopping, who doesn’t like shopping? Me! If you’re going to an outlet or shopping mall, get a map, grab a coffee, and take a few minutes to plan what shops you want to hit. A meeting point is a good idea if you’re shopping with others, a restaurant or bar where they can wait in comfort and look after the shopping bags. And don’t forget that most prices listed are excluding tax. Advise your bank that you will be using your card in America before you go, to avoid embarrassment at the till!
  5. Check out your hotel’s surrounding area for the best places to eat and enjoy the night life – remember the locals will know the best places to go. Your hotel concierge will be a fountain of knowledge on great local spots and be happy to point you in the right direction!
Thank you Mandy for your fantastic Travel Tips and the beautiful photo of you on the steps of Graceland and we can’t wait to travel again!
 
