Travel Tip Tuesday – Karen Pugh of Travel Counsellors

This weeks #traveltiptuesday is from Karen Pugh of Travel Counsellors.
- Check your passport validity today so you can jump ahead of the passport office rush when travel kicks off!
- Use one of the new fintech companies such as Revolut or N26 for the best exchange rates for travellers.
- Save your precious phone data by searching for your destination on Google Maps and at the bottom click download so it’s available offline.
- Always bring a small bag of essentials just in case you have to deal with lost luggage.
- Have your liquids in bags BEFORE you go to airport for a stress free airport security experience.
